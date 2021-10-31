Police respond to injured man found in middle of Omaha street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a call around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning about a man down in the middle of the road.

It is reported that officers located the man in the street near 21st and Castelar streets. On arrival, authorities say that the man was suffering from serious injuries.

Officers report they do not know whether the man was hit by a car or assaulted. Omaha Police are still investigating the incident.

