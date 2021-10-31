Advertisement

Police respond to injured man found in middle of Omaha street

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a call around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning about a man down in the middle of the road.

It is reported that officers located the man in the street near 21st and Castelar streets. On arrival, authorities say that the man was suffering from serious injuries.

Officers report they do not know whether the man was hit by a car or assaulted. Omaha Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best Aurora Opportunity Is Saturday Night
Auroras could be visible tonight and Saturday night
Ratio Christi, a Christian student group, is suing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for...
Christian student group files lawsuit against University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Former Elkhorn South band teacher facing more abuse charges
Pacific Street lane closure to alter eastbound traffic
Several nationwide companies are raising wages to try and bring people back into the workforce,...
Nebraska employers raising wages to attract more workers

Latest News

Omaha Police received a call of a seriously injured man down in the road near 21st and Castelar...
Police find man seriously injured in Omaha street
A shooting in north Omaha near 50th and Ames around 5 a.m. Sunday morning sent one man to the...
Police investigating Halloween morning shooting
A shooting near 50th and Ames early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital.
Police investigating after one injured in north Omaha shooting
Cool for trick-or-treating!
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Much cooler and a bit breezy for Halloween