Police investigating after one injured in north Omaha shooting

A shooting near 50th and Ames early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital.
A shooting near 50th and Ames early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital.
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a shooting that injured one person early Halloween morning in north Omaha.

Police report the incident occurred around 5:19 a.m. Sunday when they received a call for a “nature unknown” in the 4100 block of Paxton Boulevard. Omaha Fire Department personnel advised officers that they located a shooting victim there.

Officers then made contact with the victim, a 42-year old male. The release states the gunshot victim told officers that he was shot near N. 50th and Ames while driving. Authorities reportedly located a scene on Ames Ave. between 49th and 50th streets.

Omaha Fire medics took the victim to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. An investigation is ongoing.

