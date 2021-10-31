Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in Texas

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later...
The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police in eastern Texas say a shooting at a Halloween party left one man dead and nine other people wounded.

Texarkana police say in a news release that the shooting happened late Saturday at an event center.

It is estimated that a couple hundred people were in attendance.

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

The other injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter has not been taken into custody.

Texarkana is a city located on the border of Texas, about 180 miles east of Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best Aurora Opportunity Is Saturday Night
Auroras could be visible tonight and Saturday night
Ratio Christi, a Christian student group, is suing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for...
Christian student group files lawsuit against University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Former Elkhorn South band teacher facing more abuse charges
Pacific Street lane closure to alter eastbound traffic
Northern Lights Potential Tonight
David’s Evening Forecast - Northern Lights forecast and chilly for trick-or-treating

Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders tackle climate change as summit ends
Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the...
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Washington
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend
Sustainable aviation fuels, or SAFs, are fuels made from renewable energy sources. They could...
Air industry seeks to tackle emissions crisis