Omaha Facebook group showing off their haunted yards to the public

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Spooky Season is upon us.

And the Halloween displays are out in full force!

With houses across the Omaha-metro showing off the Halloween spirit this month, it might be a frightening task to see them all.

But the Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts Facebook Group is fighting those fears.

“This group brought everybody together and I decided to create a map so people can go drive around and look at the Halloween houses,” said one homeowner, Merinda Collins.

The map has locations and includes the best times to visit.

“It’s something you can do with your family especially if you have kids or family who are really into Halloween of course,” said Collins.

Collins not only runs the Facebook group, her house is on the map.

She and her husband have been collecting and building their decorations for 15 years and are glad to have people enjoy their work.

“Had somebody the other day drive-by. It was like a minivan, and a kid rolled down a window and was like ‘I like the Halloween,’” she said.

Sisters Mary and Maurine Hochanadel are also spooky decorators with more than 15 years of experience.

“Little by little, some D-I-Y, some we get at the stores, and every year we started to put something new out,” said Maurine Hochanadel.

The key?

“Is lighting and making sure everything is lit up so you can see when they drive by ‘cause you put a lot of time and effort in it so you want things to be seen,” said Maurine Hochanadel.

The goal... to put smiles on people’s faces.

“It’s part of that interaction with our community. Wanting to basically say here’s a gift. Enjoy, get some joy out of it. Get some fun out of it,” said Mary Hochanadel.

The houses participating in this year’s festivities will be showing off their decorations through Halloween night for people to see.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.