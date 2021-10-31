Advertisement

Millard’s Black Elk Elementary to close Monday due to breakout

Millard Public Schools logo
Millard Public Schools logo(WOWT / Millard Public Schools)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard Public Schools announced Sunday that Black Elk elementary school will be closed on Monday, Nov. 1, due to rising cases of COVID-19.

The outbreak was first reported last week, Black Elk was required to shut down a sixth classroom which is 25% of the building which caused the entire school to close.

Rebecca Kleeman, Director of Communications at Millard Public Schools, wrote in an email Sunday evening that after receiving word of additional cases in the school, they will be closed.

Principal Sarah Rozeboom also sent out an email to parents and stated that there will be more information available on Monday.

Parents tell 6 News that they are concerned about what’s next for their kids.

