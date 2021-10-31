Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Much cooler and a bit breezy for Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday turned out even better than expected! Eppley Airfield jumped to 70° between hourly observations, with plenty of sunshine and light winds. However, a cold front moved through Saturday evening, bringing us chillier weather for Halloween.

Sunday is starting off with temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to the lower-40s. Skies are clear, with breezy conditions dropping wind chills into the upper-20s and low to mid-30s. Partly cloudy skies are on tap today, with highs just topping out in the lower-50s.

Hour by hour forecast - Sunday (WOWT)

Winds from the NNW could gust up to 25 mph but should back off in time for trick-or-treating. Sunsets today is at 6:19 PM.

Hour by hour wind gusts (WOWT)

Clouds thicken up overnight and into Monday, with lows dropping into the mid-30s. Light showers are possible south of I-80 Monday morning, with chilly highs in the mid to possibly upper-40s. Snow accumulations will be staying in central and western Nebraska.

Highs in the mid-40s to near 50° are possible through the rest of the week, with another light rain chance early Thursday.

Eppley Airfield has not dropped below freezing yet this year (our average first freeze is October 14th!) but we’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so beginning Tuesday morning.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Highs should rebound back into the 50s this weekend into next week.

