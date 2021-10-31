Advertisement

Kansas lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge

First-year Kansas lawmaker Aaron Coleman has been arrested on domestic battery charges.
First-year Kansas lawmaker Aaron Coleman has been arrested on domestic battery charges.(Aaron Coleman/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - A first-year Kansas lawmaker, who was reprimanded by his colleagues for abusive conduct before taking office, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City was arrested Saturday evening and Johnson County Jail records show he remains in custody Sunday afternoon.

The 21-year-old’s arrest comes eight months after he received a written warning from a legislative committee about conduct before taking office that included abusive behavior toward young women and girls.

House Democratic leader Tom Sawyer says Coleman’s constituents and the State of Kansas would be better served if he were to resign and get the help he badly needs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best Aurora Opportunity Is Saturday Night
Auroras could be visible tonight and Saturday night
Ratio Christi, a Christian student group, is suing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for...
Christian student group files lawsuit against University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Former Elkhorn South band teacher facing more abuse charges
Pacific Street lane closure to alter eastbound traffic
Several nationwide companies are raising wages to try and bring people back into the workforce,...
Nebraska employers raising wages to attract more workers

Latest News

NSP New Building
Dozens of cases dismissed after drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence
The family of a Kansas man shot and killed by police in 2017 is suing the city of Topeka for...
Family of Kansas man killed by police sues city
Two separate crashes within minutes of each other early Sunday morning both feature cars...
Separate Omaha wrecks, both cars crash into poles
Two separate crashes within minutes of each other early Sunday morning both feature cars...
Two separate Omaha crashes with cars hitting poles