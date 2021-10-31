Historic Omaha neighborhood prepares for thousands of trick-or-treaters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Each year, Halloween night is one of the busiest nights of the year in the historic Field Club neighborhood, drawing hundreds - even thousands - of children dressed up in their costumes and ready to collect candy.

“Halloween just kind of takes over the neighborhood,” says John Fox, who has lived in the neighborhood for eight years. “We’re such a festive neighborhood and we’re a neighborhood built on tradition so this just goes in line with all the other holidays we celebrate.”

John and his partner live on Walnut street, just a few blocks away from Field Club’s main street, Woolworth.

“We usually get around three to 400 trick-or-treaters, which is a lot, but it’s nothing compared to Woolworth,” he says,

“It is absolutely crazy,” says long-time neighbor Pam Johnson. “When we moved into this house in 1978, we had at most 50 to 75 trick-or-treaters.

Johnson says over the last four decades, as Halloween decorations got bigger and better, and as Field Club Elementary school added hundreds of more students, the number of door-knocks Halloween night on Woolworth Ave. has grown, too.

“Now we buy candy for 1,900 and hope that we have enough,” she says. “If you look inside my house, I have 19 boxes with 100 Tootsie Roll pops in each box.”

For those that are newer to the neighborhood, that number came with a bit of a shock factor.

“We moved in September four years ago, and as soon as we moved in, all the neighbors were like, ‘be sure you buy enough candy for Halloween,’ so that was our first warning,” Kristi Evans tells 6 News.

The historic neighborhood has built up a reputation known across the city.

I bet you can’t guess how many trick-or-treaters some neighbors in the historic Field Club district see on #Halloween! One woman tells me she’s seen the number of kiddos grow every single year for 40+ years!🎃👻 let me hear your guesses ⬇️ Story tonight on @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/4z6eP85otk — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) October 31, 2021

“A few years ago, I was buying several large bags of candy at target, and as I was checking out the gal behind the register goes, ‘Do you live in field club?’ and I go, ‘Yes?’ and she says ‘I can tell by how much candy you’re buying,’” Evans says, giggling.

The oversized spiders and dragons, and other all-out decorations are another draw to the neighborhood during the spooky season. And although preparing for the holiday can be a bit overwhelming at times, these neighbors say they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We look forward to it, we know it’s coming, so it’s just making sure we buy enough candy in advance,” Johnson says.

“It’s cool to have the reputation of being the place to go,” Fox says.

“I think that’s why people want to live in Field Club, it’s so fun,” says Evans. “They know it’s mostly for the kids, but I think the adults enjoy it just as much as the kids do.”

Fox, who is also the president of the Field Club Homeowners League, says on busy nights like Halloween, safety is always the top priority.

“We do like to encourage people to drive slow, and if you can, park at the Field Club elementary school or park at the country club and walk into the neighborhood,” he says. “We’re a small neighborhood, we want people to be safe. Be careful crossing the streets, and if you’re driving, be alert and be aware that there are a lot of kids in the neighborhood.”

