FIRST ALERT DAY - Hard freeze potential in the Metro Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday morning due to Omaha’s first hard freeze potential of the season.

So far this season, Omaha Eppley Airfield has not dipped below freezing. On average, Omaha’s first freeze of the season falls on October 14th with the first hard freeze on October 26th. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures dip to 28° or below.

Omaha sees its average first freeze October 14th (WOWT)

Omaha sees its average first hard freeze October 26th (WOWT)

Though Monday will be cloudy with the chance for showers south of I-80, clouds look to decrease by the evening and overnight hours. Mostly clear skies and light winds should allow temperatures to plummet into the upper-20s by Tuesday morning. Spots north of the Metro may fall into the mid-20s, while areas south only dip into the lower-30s.

Hard freeze likely Tuesday morning (WOWT)

Now is the time to winterize your yard and garden if you haven’t done so already! Disconnect and drain your outdoor hoses and sprinklers. Pick any vegetables you may still have growing in your garden.

Tuesday morning will bring us our first hard freeze potential, but several additional mornings will likely bring us near or below-freezing temperatures next week.

Several mornings below-freezing likely this week (WOWT)

Keep track of the latest forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

