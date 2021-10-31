Advertisement

Family of Kansas man killed by police sues city

The family of a Kansas man shot and killed by police in 2017 is suing the city of Topeka for...
The family of a Kansas man shot and killed by police in 2017 is suing the city of Topeka for $10 million.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Oct. 31, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. - The family of a man who was fatally shot by Topeka police in September 2017 has filed a federal lawsuit against the city seeking $10 million.

The parents of Dominique White are also asking for $4.790 to cover the cost of his funeral.

Topeka authorities cleared officers Justin Mackey and Michael Cruse of criminal wrongdoing after the shooting. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said White initially denied he had a gun before the officers discovered one in a pocket and tried to seize it.

Kagay said White resisted the officers and was shot as he ran away with his hand over the pocket that contained the gun.

