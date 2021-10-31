David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly for trick-or-treating, hard freeze Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patches of clouds and a steady north breeze kept things chilly for Halloween across most of the area. High temperatures only topping out around 50 degrees. It will be a little on the chilly side of trick-or-treating, so be sure to dress warm! Temperatures will fall back to around 40 by 10pm. More clouds are expected overnight along with chilly conditions, lows in the middle 30s.

Trick-or-treat forecast (WOWT)

Cloudy skies will be the rule on Monday, along with a chance for some light showers. Central Nebraska may be looking at the first snow of the season, but that will stay well west of the metro area. We will only see a shot at light rain, with the bulk of that rain near and south of I-80. On and off showers could persist throughout the morning and into the afternoon, but rainfall amounts will be very light. The clouds and showers will keep us cool, with highs only in the middle 40s.

Cloud will actually clear out Monday night, allowing temperatures to take a dive. We are likely looking at the first widespread hard freeze around the metro by Tuesday morning. Areas outside of the metro have likely already seen a freeze this season, but Tuesday morning will bring the coldest air so far. Make sure to have any winterization steps completed by Monday night!

Tuesday, November 2nd is a First Alert Day (WOWT)

A warming trend will take over for the rest of the week, albeit a slow warming trend. We see a little more sun Tuesday afternoon but highs are likely only in the upper 40s. We should break back into the 50s by Wednesday, with upper 50s to perhaps even 60 degrees likely by the weekend. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower Friday or Saturday, but at this time it appears the vast majority of the area will stay dry.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.