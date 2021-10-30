Pacific Street lane closure to alter eastbound traffic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For those who use Pacific Street for their daily commute, a three-mile stretch of eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, Nov. 1.

The Public Works Department states that Pacific St. will be closed between 159th St. and Fawn Parkway, which is just west of 120th St.

The lane closure begins Monday at 9 a.m. and is expected to last one week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.