Pacific Street lane closure to alter eastbound traffic

By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For those who use Pacific Street for their daily commute, a three-mile stretch of eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, Nov. 1.

The Public Works Department states that Pacific St. will be closed between 159th St. and Fawn Parkway, which is just west of 120th St.

The lane closure begins Monday at 9 a.m. and is expected to last one week.

