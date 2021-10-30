Nebraska employers raising wages to attract more workers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly everywhere you look in Omaha you will see signs saying now hiring.

This week alone major corporations like Costco, Starbucks, and Raising Canes all announced a jump in pay for workers.

And they aren’t the only ones. Businesses in the Omaha-metro are dishing out more pay, too.

“We are seeing a tight labor market and we are seeing record low levels of unemployment in Nebraska despite the fact that we have quite a few job openings,” said Bob Holstrom, National Federation of Independent Businesses Nebraska state director.

Dusty white is an assistant professor of economics at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

He doesn’t expect the trend to end anytime soon.

He says employers are now having to compete for the small number of workers that are available.

This means industries across the board are increasing pay in order to draw in workers.

“There are only so many people that are going to work, right? So if all firms rise sufficiently you can bring more people into the workforce. But usually, people who aren’t in the workforce aren’t really looking until things change pretty significantly.”

But where are all the workers?

Local experts say a large portion of the population is aging out of the workforce.

They also say the pandemic forced a large number of women out of the workforce to care of sick children.

“Trying to draw young people into the workforce, trying to draw young people to the state, and trying to make it so women can be in the workforce are some of the most important things we can do to make it so there isn’t a shortage,” said White.

Experts say some of the highest pay increases have been in the retail and restaurant industries.

