Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Mostly sunny and pleasant Saturday with gusty winds late

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are chilly to start Saturday morning, with lows in the upper-20s and low to mid-30s. Patchy fog and frost are possible due to clear skies and calm winds. Once the sun rises, temperatures should heat up pretty quickly, with highs warming into the 60s this afternoon! Winds will shift from the SW to the NNW through the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Winds Saturday evening and overnight could gust up to 35 mph.

Clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday, with cooler high temperatures around 50°. Winds will be from the NNW sustained 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. It will be chilly for trick-or-treaters Sunday evening with temperatures in the upper to mid-40s! Make sure the kiddos are bundled up.

Mostly cloudy skies will kick off the workweek with highs in the mid to upper-40s and the chance for morning showers – primarily southwest of the Omaha Metro. We’ll hold another shower chance Wednesday. Not everyone will see rain and it will be light for those who do.

High temperatures throughout the week will stay below-normal with highs in the mid to upper-40s. If we’re likely, we may warm into the lower-50s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and upper-20s, with a hard freeze possible by Thursday morning.

Keep track of the weekend and 10-day forecasts by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.