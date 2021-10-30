David’s Evening Forecast - Northern Lights forecast and chilly for trick-or-treating

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly morning, we saw a beautiful Fall afternoon across the area. Temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and even low 70s with lots of sunshine. Unfortunately, the warmth doesn’t stick around as a strong cold front will blow through this evening. Expect gusty northwest winds to pick up throughout the evening, with gusts up to 40mph possible. Temperatures will also cool, falling into the low 50s by 9pm, with 40s and 30s expected overnight.

Gusty Winds This Evening (WOWT)

I am still watching the potential for a show of the Northern Lights tonight. A geomagnetic storm is still expected to take place tonight as the coronal mass ejection, or CME, impacts Earth’s magnetic field. The CME was launched from the Sun on Thursday by a strong solar flare. The CME should help to generate a good show of the Northern Lights, however, aurora forecasting is very difficult so the show may be more subdued than expected. If you are going to try and get a glimpse of the auroras, make sure to dress warm, get away from city lights, and be prepared to wait! We don’t have a way to know exactly when the show will get underway. The best-estimated viewing window right now is between 7pm and 1am tonight.

Northern Lights Potential Tonight (WOWT)

Sunday’s forecast remains chilly, so warm costumes for trick-or-treating are recommended! Temperatures in the morning start off in the upper 30s, only warming to around 50 in the afternoon. Expect temperatures to fall into the 40s with a steady northwest breeze during trick-or-treating hours. Thankfully, no rain or snow is in the forecast for Halloween.

Omaha's Trick-or-Treat Forecast (WOWT)

Some showers are possible Monday, especially southwest of the metro. Rainfall amounts look to remain light. Cloudy skies will hang around most of the day, keeping us chilly. Expect highs only in the 40s. The cool air sticks around for much of next week, with highs in the 40s through at least Friday. We’ll likely see our first official hard freeze in Omaha as well, with the coldest morning right now expected to come on Tuesday with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

