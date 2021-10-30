Advertisement

California woman thrives with two careers in two states

She says acting and owning properties are similar in requiring creativity - taking great pride in both.
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Brittan Taylor is living a double life. Here in Omaha, she’s a property owner and manager.

In California - she’s an actress.

“It is a very interesting combination”, said Taylor.

The long beach native has been acting since she was 17.

Recent projects include pet moms and an independent film called Amityville Witches - both stream on amazon prime.

Her other passion - renovation.

Taylor bought her first Omaha property in 2010 - when her close friend needed to sell the Shirley apartment complex.

She fell in love with the city and has been buying more properties in Omaha ever since, splitting her time between the states.

“When I’m renovating I tend to be here more. When I’m working on other things like productions, etc, I’m there more.”

She says acting and owning properties are similar in that they require creativity, and she takes great pride in both.

“I tend to get enthusiastic about everything that I’m doing. Whether that’s animal rescue, renovation, or making a movie,” said Taylor.

Her next goal is to combine her property management and TV experience into one big project.

“I’m still trying to put together a show that is a home renovation show, glamour to clamor,” she said.

And of course, Omaha would be involved.

No matter what, the big O will always be special to her.

“One thing for sure is Omaha will definitely always be a star in my life and shows”

