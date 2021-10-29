Omaha South High School, OPS respond after student fight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after Omaha Police arrested a girl after a fight broke out in the South High School cafeteria, the school district and the principal reached out to families to offer support for any students who might still be coping.

Omaha Public Schools issued a brief note Thursday to South High staff and families stating “additional supports” were in place at the school and offering counseling to any staff or students in need of support services in the aftermath of the fight that left one student injured and another arrested.

“Our school safety staff, district safety team and law enforcement partners are always working proactively and collaboratively to promote a safe, welcoming environment for students and staff,” the note states.

The full OPS message reads:

Safety is always a top priority at Omaha Public Schools. Our code of conduct sets and communicates expectations and when those are not met, we follow it accordingly. We care deeply about our students and staff. We have additional supports in place for students today at South High School. We have resources available for staff as well. Our school safety staff, district safety team and law enforcement partners are always working proactively and collaboratively to promote a safe, welcoming environment for students and staff.

Similarly, South High Principal Jodi Pesek on Thursday sent out a note to families and staff thanking them for “responsibly following protocols Thursday afternoon” and making it known that resources were available for them as well.

The letter also noted that school officials had been in contact with the victim and her family, sharing “our care and concern.”

The principal’s message reads:

Dear South High Staff and Families, I’m writing to thank you for your partnership and support as we focus on the health, safety and well-being of the students we serve. We care deeply about our South High community. We commend and thank our students and staff for calmly and responsibly following protocols Thursday afternoon. We appreciate the response of our law enforcement partners to ensure the security of our school environment. We are in contact with our student and their family with our care and concern. Our school has additional counseling supports available for students who may need them. Our district has resources available for staff as well. Your student may wish to speak with you about what happened. If you have concerns about your student’s well-being, please contact our administration or counseling department at (531) 299-2780. Safety is always our top priority. Our school administration, school safety team, district safety team and law enforcement proactively work together to ensure our school is a safe, welcoming place for students to learn. Sincerely,

