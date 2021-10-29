Rusty’s First Alert forecast: The clouds and the wind decrease heading into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We still have some clouds in the area as we start Friday but they’ll gradually slide east leaving us with some sunshine today. Highs will be able to warm into the upper 50s thanks to that!

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

The wind is set to gradually decrease all day as well. That’s good news because the gusts will be in the 30s to start making it rather chilly. You can see it will be much lighter by the end of the day.

Friday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Watch for some areas of frost and fog to start the day Saturday thanks to the clear skies and light winds in the area. Lows will dip into the mid 30s for many of us. Saturday afternoon likely will be the best part of the weekend though with highs in the 60s with lighter southwest wind.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

Watch the winds late Saturday though. A cold front will zip through around sunset causing the wind to switch to the north and gust to near 40 mph at times into the evening.

Sat Night Wind (WOWT)

That leads in the colder air that will settle in for Halloween. Highs near 50 degrees in the area with increasing clouds. That means we’ll drop into the 40s during those prime trick or treat hours!

Halloween Forecast (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.