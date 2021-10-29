Part of Zorinsky Lake trail to close temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha Parks and Recreation announced Friday that a section of the Zorinsky Lake Trail will be closed to all trail users temporarily.

The section of the trail that will be closed is on the east side of S. 168th Street between the northeast park entrance and the S. 168th Street bridge over the lake - it will be closed for approximately two weeks starting on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Zorinsky’s trail closing will allow for the Metropolitan Utilities District to undertake utility work in the area.

Omaha Parks and Recreation officials expect the trail to reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

