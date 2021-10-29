Owner of Omaha insurance company explains how extreme weather can impact rates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You have seen it all on television, extreme weather beating up other parts of the country and causing more major damage to infrastructure and homes.

Kim Riha owns Accredited Insurance Group, a family-owned independent insurance company that shops different insurance carriers.

Kim is keeping a close eye on weather events around the country because what happens everywhere else could affect insurance rates in Omaha.

“Indirectly it could eventually impact our rates, yes.”

Over the last few months, insurance companies have been taking it on the chin. Kim says those companies try not to impact our rates her but she says we could get a part of the bill.

“Just because as a company, as a whole, they have to look at their different markets, and if they aren’t making money because they’re not making money in other parts of the county that could impact us as well,” said Riha.

There are other issues that we are keeping an eye on that can also affect our insurance rates. The supply chain issue is also causing insurance rates to increase, with the price of materials in short supply and prices up, it cost more to repair storm damaged homes.

It even affects those people who are building a new.

“They may have been quoted a price last year, it was less expensive now with the price of wood and the price of everything to get. In that cost of their new house has gone up by $15,000 which means we have to increase the coverage on their insurance policy and therefore it increases the rate.”

We have had our share of bad weather in Omaha and Kim says all of the extreme weather events elsewhere just might be too much to handle.

“If you’re paying our all over the country, obviously, the rates down where those areas are going to be hit harder than ours but we may see a slight impact just because they have to to keep their company going.”

CNBC has reported that insurers are sounding the alarm about the cost of severe weather as catastrophic weather events increase across the county and the world.

