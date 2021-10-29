Omaha’s Riverfront project wins international award for sustainability

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What we remember about the Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha is hard to recognize anymore.

There’s still the U.S. National Bank arch from the 1880′s, the slides are still here, but no longer a large lagoon in the middle.

So this time next year, there will be all sorts of green space with the hundreds of trees continuing to develop one day into a canopy. The limestone blocks that served as the water wall have been repurposed to Hummel Park.

The bricks are backups for Omaha’s cobblestone roads, add it all together, it spells sustainability.

Officially, the Riverfront becomes the first Envision verified project. Besides the environmental giveback, the Platinum award takes into account the fact that 85% of the workers are local and that designers preserved undeveloped land in the project.

“These are just a few ways that the Riverfront will serve as a model for future community infrastructure,” said Marcella Thompson, HDR, Sustainability Director.

An award for the Institute of Sustainable Infrastructure few of us know about but one recognized internationally.

“We broke ground in February 2019 and we are seeing a transformation. We are seven months away from opening the Gene Leahy Mall on Memorial Day weekend,” said Mayor Jean Stothert.

Lewis and Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park are set for completion in 2023. By the way, another slide will be added in addition to a rolling hill.

