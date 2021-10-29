Omaha Police looking for 2nd teen suspect in death of man found shot on sidewalk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Department homicide detectives are looking for a second teenager suspected in the death of a man officers found lying on the sidewalk after responding to a “shots fired” call earlier this month.

Elijah Robinson, 18, is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant, OPD said Friday. Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656; or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

OPD notes that “tips leading to the arrest of a wanted homicide suspect are eligible for a reward of $5,000.”

Omaha Police are looking for Elijah Robinson, left, calling him a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill. Justyn Wagner, right, was arrested earlier this week as a suspect in the same murder. (Omaha Police Department)

Officers found 18-year-old KorVanta Hill near 39th and Pratt streets on Monday night, Oct. 18, after ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire in that area. Hill died at the hospital, and Justyn Wagner, 19, was arrested the following Monday.

Wagner was charged earlier this week with the first-degree murder of Hill as well as use of a weapon to commit a felony, and gun possession by a prohibited person.

