Omaha Police investigating rumored school threats online

Omaha Police are investigating various rumored school threats online but say most of the circulated information are screenshots of the same alleged threat previously posted to social media.(KVLY)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is working with Omaha area school districts in efforts to investigate various rumored school threats online.

OPD has stated that “much of the information being circulated are screenshots of the same alleged threat previously posted to social media,” and that the online post did not originate in the Omaha area.

Authorities also advise the public that OPD is the official source of information related to these investigations and will update the public with any concerning information that arises.

OPD also writes that “if there are any reports with specific, first-hand witness accounts, or new social media posts, please contact our Felony Assault Unit at 402-444-3333 immediately for further investigation.”

The alleged online threats come two days after a violent fight at Omaha South High School. One student suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being cut by another student that was eventually booked into the Douglas County Youth Center. Omaha South High School officials released a statement on Thursday to students, parents, and guardians.

