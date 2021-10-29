Nebraska’s lieutenant governor recovered from COVID-19, back in office

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The governor’s office confirmed Friday that Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has recovered from COVID-19 and returned to his office.

According to a spokesman, Foley was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

When Foley tested positive in mid-Oct., a spokesman for his office didn’t answer questions from The Associated Press about whether he has been vaccinated or not.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has been vaccinated and has urged the public to get vaccinated too, but he opposes vaccine requirements.

The governor’s office released Foley’s public schedule for Nov. 1 through the 7, he has no events scheduled for his first week back. Foley, a Republican, is a former state auditor and lawmaker from Lincoln. He has served as lieutenant governor since 2015.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.