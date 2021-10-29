Nebraska troopers arrest Lincoln man with warrant after highway pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one man after a vehicle pursuit in Lancaster and Gage Counties.

Documents state Charles Rothman, 31, of Lincoln was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and an active warrant for a parole violation. It is reported that Rothman is now lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

The NSP says that around 4:45 p.m. they received a report of a reckless vehicle driving on Highway 77 near west Lincoln. It is reported that a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on Highway 77 near the Highway 33 junction but the driver fled and a pursuit ensued.

NSP reported Rothman fled southbound on Highway 77 with speeds reaching near 100 miles per hour before crossing a median and driving southbound on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. Reports indicate that Rothman then approached a Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy near the junction of Highway 77 and Highway 41 and turned around, traveling northbound on the shoulder of the southbound lanes.

NSP troopers continued their pursuit while maintaining their position on the correct side of the highway. The release states that other troopers then used rolling roadblocks to stop traffic, allowing a trooper to cross the median and pursue Rothman from directly behind.

As Rothman continued to flee, NSP reports that he drove into a ditch and became stuck in the mud. Rothman was then taken into custody without further incident.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.