Nebraska Corrections report missing Lincoln inmate

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Thursday night.

Authorities say Austin Risor, 27, didn’t come back to his work assignment Thursday morning. Risor is described as 6′, 260 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

NDCS says the staff was able to see his location because of the electronic monitoring device but the device was removed around the area of North 33rd and Superior St.

They were able to get the electronic monitoring device back.

Risor is serving 10 to 11 years for charges including drug offenses, motor vehicle violations, theft, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, and public indecency out of Madison County. His sentence started on Sept. 16, 2016, and has a pending release date of Feb. 25, 2022.

Officials advise calling local police or the Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

