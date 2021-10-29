Advertisement

Nebraska agencies ordered not to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Friday morning barring “cabinet state agencies” from complying with federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Last month, President Biden tasked OSHA with writing a rule that would require all employers with at least 100 workers implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate with the option of mandatory weekly testing that ensures they don’t have the virus in lieu of getting vaccinated.

Ricketts said Monday that the state seek would seek an injunction as soon as the requirements were unveiled.

Last week, Attorney General Doug Peterson issued a statement saying Nebraska, like several other states, was looking into the legality of the mandate.

Meanwhile, the governor said the state has already decided its employees “won’t be forced to take the vaccine.”

“While we have encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, this is a personal health decision, and not one that should be coerced,” Ricketts said in his written statement. “We’ve already made the decision that state teammates at the State of Nebraska won’t be forced to take the vaccine. This order takes the next step and bars cabinet state agencies from complying with coronavirus vaccine mandates from the federal government or other parties.”

Read the executive order

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

