Motorcyclist killed in crash

The crash was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Abbott Drive
(WOWT)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

The accident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Abbott Drive near Gallup Drive.

Police say the motorcyclist lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting an SUV head-on.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and charges are not expected.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

