Lumber theives on camera in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The price of lumber is going down but plywood is still worth its risk for thieves.

A two-man crew of lumber thieves has hit three building sites in Sarpy County since August. They drove in the same dark van to all of the locations from 108th to 132nd just off Highway 370.

Recently, a camera recorded a theft before the crooks spot it and took off. A sheriff’s detective says in three months, the same crew has stolen about 200 sheets of plywood with a total loss estimated at $8,000.

If you can identify the thieves or the van call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-7867 (STOP) or the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

