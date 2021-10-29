Advertisement

Iowa deputy shoots, kills man in armed confrontation

A Tama County Sheriff's Deputy in Chelsea, Iowa, was involved in an armed confrontation in...
A Tama County Sheriff's Deputy in Chelsea, Iowa, was involved in an armed confrontation in which he shot and killed a man in town holding a gun after calls of shots fired.(WYFF)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Iowa (AP) - A man has died after being shot by a Tama County Sheriff’s deputy during what police described as an armed confrontation.

The shooting happened Thursday night in Chelsea. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that the Tama County Sheriff’s Office received calls around 7:30 p.m. of shots being fired in the town, and deputies along with law enforcement from several other agencies responded.

The department says arriving officers saw 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III walking around in the area holding a handgun, and a Tama County deputy fired one round that hit Wilfong in the upper torso.

Wilfong was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

