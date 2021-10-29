Advertisement

Inmate dies at Douglas County Corrections

By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Department of Corrections released a statement Thursday night stating a 42-year-old inmate has passed away.

Officials with the Department of Corrections say inmate Jason Porter was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 26. The release says Porter died two days later on Oct. 28.

Director Myers says Porter was booked into jail on Aug. 25 and was charged with seven counts of sexual assault on a child and one count of child abuse.

Porter was previously held on a $1 million bond in 2015 when the Sarpy County Prosecutor dismissed charges without prejudice of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in spring 2015.

There will be a grand jury investigation into Porter’s death as is required by state law.

