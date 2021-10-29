High school football Playoffs: Postseason action begins on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s officially the postseason for high school football. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever. Check back tonight for highlights from all of these matchups.

For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA VS BELLEVUE WEST

YORK VS ELKHORN

LINCOLN EAST VS GRETNA

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST VS OMAHA BURKE

NORRIS VS SKUTT

GRAND ISLAND VS CREIGHTON PREP

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH VS WESTSIDE

KEARNEY VS ELKHORN SOUTH

MCCOOK VS BENNINGTON

SPENCER VS LEWIS CENTRAL

