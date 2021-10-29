High school football Playoffs: Postseason action begins on Friday
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s officially the postseason for high school football. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever. Check back tonight for highlights from all of these matchups.
For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA VS BELLEVUE WEST
YORK VS ELKHORN
LINCOLN EAST VS GRETNA
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST VS OMAHA BURKE
NORRIS VS SKUTT
GRAND ISLAND VS CREIGHTON PREP
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH VS WESTSIDE
KEARNEY VS ELKHORN SOUTH
MCCOOK VS BENNINGTON
SPENCER VS LEWIS CENTRAL
Nebraska high school scoreboards
Iowa high school scoreboards
