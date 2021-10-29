GI courthouse terror convict gets probation, time served

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island man arrested after sending a suspicious package to the Hall County Election Commissioner will serve no more jail time.

Clinton Garno, 32, was sentenced this month to nine months probation and time already served in jail for a conviction on felony Terroristic Threats.

He had been in jail for 231 days.

On Sept. 14, 2020, the Hall County Election Commissioners office received a suspicious package. Forty two people including employees were forced to evacuate the Hall County Administration building. Garno was arrested Sept. 25 and was charged with with 38 counts of terroristic threats.

In November, Garno’s attorney asked that County Attorney Marty Klein be disqualified since the Hall County board, which meets in the administration building, decided his annual budget. District Judge Andrew Butler then disqualified Klein, the Hall County Public defender and himself based on that argument.

The Nebraska Supreme Court then appointed Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth to hear the case. A special prosecutor from the Nebraska Attorney General’s office and a court appointed public defender from the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy were appointed to argue the case.

Before the disqualifications Garno’s attorney had asked that the dozens of terroristic threats charges be thrown out for insufficient evidence. On Feb. 11, 2021, the special prosecutor filed charges of felony Terroristic Threats, felony Placing a False Bomb and misdemeanor Obstructing Government Operations. The other charges were dropped.

In May, Garno pleaded no contest to the Terroristic Threats charge in exchange for having the two remaining charges dropped. Judge Illingworth handed down Garno’s sentence Oct. 22.

Court records show that a package about 2.5 feet long, three inches wide and with three black Styrofoam cushions attached to it was mailed to the Hall County Election Commissioners office. A self-addressed envelope was on the package. Inside the envelope was a voter registration form on which was written “F### off NWO.” An investigator later learned that the abbreviation NWO stands for New World Order.

Inside the package was a small pump spray bottle with a blue liquid which testing later revealed was harmless.

At the time of his arrest, Garno was living in an apartment building near the Hall County Administration building. Investigators checking surveillance video identified Garno and a package similar to that found that morning at the administration building. Investigators traced some of the materials used in the package to Garno’s place of work.

