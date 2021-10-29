Friday Oct. 29 COVID-19 update: Outbreak at Millard elementary triggers mask requirement

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Boosters in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday again outlined COVID-19 vaccination booster eligibility and recommendations.

Certain groups who have previously received Moderna or Pfizer boosters are recommended to get a booster shot:

Those ages 65 and older living in long-term care facilities.

Those ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions, as they are at higher risk of severe COVID-19, DCHD said.

Those ages 18-64 with jobs that put them at high risk for contracting COVID-19.

The health department recommends that those who are immunocompromised and approved for a third dose — or anyone who has received the Johnson & Johson COVID vaccination — wait at least 28 days after their last vaccination.

Anyone with questions can call the health department information line at 402-444-3400.

Douglas County update

DCHD reported a COVID-19 death on Friday: a man in his 30s who had underlying conditions and wasn’t vaccinated has died, bringing the local death toll to 828.

Also on Friday, DCHD confirmed 158 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the local total of confirmed cases to 87,290 and pulling the rolling seven-day average up from 145 to 149 cases.

Local hospital capacity stats are updated daily according to staffing levels. As of Thursday afternoon, hospitals were still 92% full with 110 beds available, down from 191 on Monday and 122 on Tuesday; while ICUs were 91% full with 28 beds available, up from 19 on Tuesday but still down from 29 on Monday.

There are again 191 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from 177 reported the day prior; Thursday’s total includes an additional pediatric patient, for a total of four pediatric COVID-19 patients. As of Thursday afternoon, 65 COVID-19 patients were being cared for in ICUs, down from 73 on Tuesday; 32 of those patients are on ventilators.

Additionally, one pediatric patient is awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Millard reports outbreak at elementary

Millard Public Schools on Friday confirmed there was a COVID-19 outbreak at Black Elk Elementary.

The district updated its case report on Thursday to indicate 18 cases had been confirmed in the school. On Friday, the number had increased to 25.

An MPS spokeswoman said the district closes any classroom with three or more cases. As of Friday, four classrooms in the school were closed, she said.

Two or more classrooms being closed triggers a 28-day mask requirement for the whole school, so “all Black Elk students will be required to mask until Thanksgiving break,” she said.

Public schools dashboard updates

Omaha Public Schools reported it had 92 active positive COVID-19 cases among students, up from 65 last week but down from 99 two weeks ago; and 25 among staff, up from 16 last week and 21 reported two weeks ago.

Elkhorn Public Schools reported Friday that it had 26 active COVID-19 cases, down from 16 the week prior.

Millard Public Schools on Friday was reporting 92 active COVID-19 cases, up from 42 last week and 84 the week prior, with one in the district office, 14 in high schools, 12 in middle schools, and the rest in elementary schools. Among those schools reporting the highest number of cases this week were Black Elk, which is coping with an outbreak of 25 cases. Disney Elementary was reporting seven cases, Millard South was reporting six cases, and Millard West and Cody Elementary were each reporting five cases.

Gretna Public Schools on Friday reported it had 18 active cases, down three from last week; and 181 recovered cases, up from 157 last week.

Bellevue Public Schools on Friday reported 22 students had been confirmed positive for COVID-19 during the week of Oct. 22-28; eight more cases than last week. There were three staff cases reported Friday, up from no cases last week. Bellevue West was reporting five cases, Bellevue East and Fairview Elementary were each reporting four cases. The district has reported positive cases for 308 students and 55 staff since the start of the school year.

Council Bluffs Public Schools did not have updated numbers as of 6 p.m. Friday. Two weeks ago, the district reported 16 students and two staff were currently positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, down from 25 students and two staff reported last week.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health in Lincoln reported Friday that it was caring for 65 COVID-19 patients, up from 55 on Wednesday, with 10 patients on ventilators.

Three more patients are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The health system also reported it was caring for 10 pediatric patients, but none are COVID-19 patients.

Lincoln-Lancaster County extends DHM

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths Friday: an unvaccinated woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s who was vaccinated. The local death toll is now 312.

The DHM, requiring masks for those ages 2 and older, has been extended to Nov. 24, LLCHD reported Friday.

LLCHD also reported 100 more confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total there to 41,220 cases to date.

Currently, 88 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19; 14 of them are on ventilators.

The health department reports that 75.1% of residents ages 16 and older are vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the health department office, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

DCHD is having a drive-through clinic from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena , in Lot D off Abbott Drive

2-4 p.m. at Trunk or Treat Village, located at 24th & Lake streets – This clinic will only have Pfizer vaccinations available.

Douglas County booster plan

All Douglas County Health Department pop-up clinics will offer only Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, but once Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are authorized, the health department plans to have all three available at its in-house and drive-through clinics.

Booster shots are recommended for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are:

ages 65 and older

anyone age 18 and older who lives in a long-term care setting

anyone age 18 and older who has underlying medical conditions

anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in a high-risk setting

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose, and has authorized brand crossover for booster shots. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Boosters are also recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago, according to the health department.

Those with questions about boosters, particularly those with questions about underlying medical conditions or being in a high-risk setting, are advised to contact their healthcare providers or call the DCHD Information Line at 402-444-3400.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those “high-risk” occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

Sarpy/Cass boosters

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has three clinics planned for the coming weeks, with first and second vaccinations and booster doses — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.

Saturday, Oct. 30: The clinic will run from 9-11 a.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds Exposition Building , 8420 144th St. in Weeping Water.

Monday, Nov. 1: The clinic will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Plattsmouth Senior Center , 308 S. 18th St.

Friday, Nov. 5: The clinic will run from 10 a.m.-noon at Bellevue Senior Center, 109 W. 22nd Ave.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location, at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

