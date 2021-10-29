Advertisement

Former Senator Chambers to rename building and street in north Omaha

Ernie Chambers
Ernie Chambers(KOLNKGIN)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Nebraska Senator Ernie Chambers is hosting a public event on Friday, Oct. 29, to rename a street and a building in north Omaha.

The event begins at 3 p.m. at the corner of Ames Street and Florence Boulevard. Chambers will be naming the new Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities-Museum building along with renaming a nearby street.

The new Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities-Museum will not be open on Friday to the public. Public spectators are asked to please wear a face mask at all times during the event.

Ernie Chambers served the Nebraska Senate from 1971 to 2009 and then again from 2013 to 2021. Chambers’ last day in office was Jan. 6, 2021. He could not run in 2020 due to term limits.

