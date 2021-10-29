Former Elkhorn South band teacher facing more abuse charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Elkhorn South High School band director was scheduled to appear in court Friday but will not make an appearance until January after the arraignment was rescheduled.

According to court documents, 55-year-old Michelle Bluford was originally charged with child abuse.

Documents now indicate that Bluford also faces two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child - both misdemeanors.

Previous reports from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office revealed that “Michelle Bluford initiated and nurtured an inappropriate relationship with a former student over a period of approximately three years.” The DCSO release came back in July when Bluford was booked for her arrest warrant.

Bluford worked for the Elkhorn school district for 21 of her 33 years as a teacher.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.