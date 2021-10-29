Fire crews investigating east Omaha fire; none injured

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a call Thursday evening for a working fire in east Omaha.

OFD reports the call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a fire alarm at a two-story, multi-family dwelling near S. 16th and William streets. Fire crews reported smoke and flames on approach of the structure.

The release states the occupants had exited the structure prior to the fire crew’s arrival. OFD says a working fire was declared and the fire was quickly brought under control.

No injuries were reported at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.