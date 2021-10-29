Advertisement

Fire crews investigating east Omaha fire; none injured

Omaha Fire crews are investigating a multi-family house fire Thursday night near S. 16th and...
Omaha Fire crews are investigating a multi-family house fire Thursday night near S. 16th and William streets.(WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a call Thursday evening for a working fire in east Omaha.

OFD reports the call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a fire alarm at a two-story, multi-family dwelling near S. 16th and William streets. Fire crews reported smoke and flames on approach of the structure.

The release states the occupants had exited the structure prior to the fire crew’s arrival. OFD says a working fire was declared and the fire was quickly brought under control.

No injuries were reported at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

