Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Sunny and warmer Saturday before a chill blows in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warmer weather and sunshine continue into Saturday! Highs climb into the mid 60s for the metro under blue skies. Enjoy! Be aware, as chilly air approaches we’ll feel winds pick up in the evening with gusts into the mid 30s. We’ll quickly cool at night so be prepared.

Windy Saturday evening (wowt)

Halloween looks cooler and cloudier as highs fall to the 50s. We’ll fall into the 40s for the evening. Bundle up for trick-or-treating!

Halloween forecast (wowt)

Showers are possible Monday with highs in the 40s as chilly air builds in from the north... early in the morning we may see a snowflake or two mixing in as temperatures fall into the 30s. The chill intensifies through the work week with highs struggling to break out of the 40s! The chilly air will drop overnight lows into the 30s and eventually 20s by the middle to end of next work week. This will likely result in our first hard freeze of the season. We’ll have to keep an eye on any upcoming moisture chances too. As the chill settles in we may see a few snowflakes in the forecast... stay tuned.

Chilly next week (wowt)

