Bellevue University partners with Siena Francis House to fill backpacks for homeless veterans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Military veterans have sacrificed so much to help our country and yet, some don’t receive the support or help they need to live a successful life after service.

Bellevue University is partnering with the Siena Francis House to help homeless veterans this winter. As the cold approaches, here’s how you can help give back to those who’ve served our country.

JR Richardson, Director of Bellevue University’s Military Veterans Service Center, sifts through donations coming in at the center. Richardson is a veteran himself, a member of the United States Airforce for 25 years.

“There’s a lot of veterans in the programs here,” said Richardson. “There’s a lot of veterans that are teaching. And a lot of them have to do with the leadership here.”

For the ninth straight year, Bellevue University is teaming up with the Siena Francis House for a backpack drive. They need the community’s help to fill nearly 100 backpacks that will go to homeless veterans on Veterans Day.

“Everyone has been so generous to meet the need,” said Richardson. “That we are ahead of where we were at last year. But still, the need is so great that there are some key items that we are still looking for.”

Some of those items include hand warmers, gloves, blankets, women’s stockings, socks, winter hats, and basic hygiene products. Once they’re collected, they’ll be divvied up among the backpacks and go directly to the homeless vets at the Siena Francis House, just in time for winter.

Richardson acknowledges that “it’s certainly not enough to survive a winter, but it’s certainly enough to get started and to have warm clothing and some of the amenities that you need.”

Richardson says it’s also a nice way to say “thank you” to veterans on Veterans Day.

“Since we are giving it to them on Veterans Day,” he said. “There’s also some ‘thank yous’ in there, there are some snacks, there are some nicer items in there.”

It’s a “thank you” that can mean so much.

“It means a lot to me because all of our providers do so much for our veteran community,” said Richardson. “That it makes me feel good for all those who I remember every day. Who served and didn’t have to say ‘yes.’”

If you’d like to make a donation, you can drop off items at Bellevue University’s Military Veteran Services Center at 2108 Harvell Drive.

Donations need to be in by November 4 at 5 p.m.

