Auroras could be visible tonight and Saturday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major solar flare on the Sun Thursday morning may mean some spectacular light shows on Earth! The flare launched a large cloud of energetic particles known and a coronal mass ejection, or CME, toward Earth. When the CME arrives it is likely to spark a strong geomagnetic storm. The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Saturday and Sunday, which is when we expect to see the greatest impacts from the CME.

This is what we are tracking for tonight and Saturday! The cloud that expands from the sun in the center of the image is the coronal mass ejection, or CME, that exploded from the sun in yesterday's solar flare. When that CME reaches Earth, a geomagnetic storm is possible! pic.twitter.com/eGRUYaa6Li — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) October 29, 2021

Geomagnetic storms can cause interference with GPS networks and the electrical grid, however, this storm is not expected to be strong enough to cause any of those problems. The biggest impact from this solar flare will likely be an increase in Aurora Borealis. If current forecasts hold, the Northern Lights could be visible across many northern U.S. states, from Pennsylvania to northern Illinois to northern Oregon. This includes the northern half of Iowa and Nebraska!

Northern Lights Potential Saturday into Sunday (WOWT)

There are some important things to keep in mind if you are trying to get a glimpse of the aurora. First, get away from city lights! Here in Nebraska and Iowa, any auroras are typically on the dim side, and low on the horizon, so you need a dark sky to be able to see them.

Second, take long exposure pictures. The aurora may not look particularly impressive to the naked eye, but a longer exposure will likely reveal some more impressive colors and streaks along the horizon.

Aurora Viewing Tips (WOWT)

Finally, be prepared to wait, and don’t be disappointed if we miss out. Aurora forecasting is extremely difficult as space weather data is rather lacking. That means timing the best potential for auroras is not always the most accurate. Right now the best times appear to be between 1am and 7am Saturday morning, and then again from 7pm to Midnight Saturday night. It will be chilly, so if you are going aurora hunting, dress warm!

How Auroras Form (WOWT)

