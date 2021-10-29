Athlete of the Week: Papio South’s Stella Adeyemi

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stella Adeyemi is one of the many talented players on Papillion-La Vista South’s highly-ranked volleyball team. The junior outside hitter has become one of the team’s best athletes.

She led the team in kills with 17 in the Metro Tournament championship game against Westside. Head coach Katie Tarman says Adeyemi can play all over the court because of her ability to pass and hit efficiently.

Adeyemi, who played as a freshman and sophomore, feels like she’s seen a lot of growth in her game this season.

“I think my teammates have really pushed me to be competitive and work hard in the weight room. So, they’ve really built me into the player I am now,” Adeyemi said.

Tarman noted the hard work in the weight room as an improvement. She also said she’s seen Adeyemi grow tremendously off the court.

“She was quieter as a freshman and sophomore – absorbing what was happening around her, but as a junior we are starting to see her leadership come out and her ability to bring fun to the team. She’s always motivating her teammates,” Tarman said.

After winning the Metro title, Papio South swept through the Class A1 district bracket and will play at the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena next week. The games get going on Wednesday.

