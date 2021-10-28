Advertisement

Wisconsin beats Huskers in three sets, first Big Ten loss

Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s undefeated run through the conference is over following a surprisingly three loss to Wisconsin at Devaney Center. It was a matchup of two highly ranked teams, Badgers three, Huskers six.

The Huskers are now 10-1 in the Big Ten, the loss ends a ten-match winning streak. This is also a challenging stretch with three consecutive matches against ranked inside the top 15. Nebraska beat seventh-ranked Purdue four days ago in four sets and will face 11th ranked Minnesota on the road Saturday.

