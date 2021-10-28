Advertisement

Western Nebraska farmer faces federal charges of bank fraud

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - A western Nebraska rancher and farmer has been indicted on four federal counts of bank fraud and one count of making a false statement after prosecutors say he lied to bank officials about his assets and debt load in an effort to secure more than $11 million in loans.

The indictment says 62-year-old George Liakos, who grows beans, corn, and sugar beets and raises cattle near Bayard, tried to defraud Great Western Bank.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the indictment accuses Liakos of submitting falsified documents from 2017 to 2019 that overstated his commodity inventory and understated or failed to report his other loans and accounts payable.

