Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

