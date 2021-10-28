Advertisement

Two people escape train crash in Ashland

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ashland, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were lucky to escape after a Thursday morning crash in Ashland.

Authorities say the car was going south on 226th St. when the driver went through some road closed barriers and over a pile of dirt at the railroad tracks along Highway 6.

The car went airborne and landed on the railroad tracks where it got stuck. The two people managed to get out before a second train hit their car and destroyed it.

Both were taken to the hospital and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Car on railroad tracks in Ashland.
Car on railroad tracks in Ashland.(PHOTO: Ashland Fire Chief)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Omaha South High School fight leaves student cut, another arrested
Title
Rusty Lord’s 2021-22 Winter Outlook
Body found near airport; Omaha Police investigating
Nebraska governor, Herbster trade barbs after Trump endorsement
Bellevue family stresses with Medicare issues over observation

Latest News

School bus crash clogs Omaha’s morning commute
X1 Class Solar Flare
Sun unleashes X-Class solar flare, could bring auroras
Carter Lake officials says city sees economic boost, celebrate three years of casino
Solar flare could bring auroras
Solar flare could bring auroras
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
Iowa lawmakers consider vaccine mandate exemption bill