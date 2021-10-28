Advertisement

School bus crash clogs Omaha’s morning commute

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During Thursday’s rainy morning rush hour, 6 News was tracking 10 crashes in one hour, among them a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus that delayed many drivers.

It happened on Highway 75, also known as the JFK Expressway, near F Street, involving a school bus — which appeared to have no children aboard — a pick-up truck, and a semi-truck.

The crash forced the bus sideways and tied up two of the three lanes, backing up eastbound Interstate 80 traffic.

No injuries were reported.

