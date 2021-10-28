Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Chilly & windy again as showers slowly exit east

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with the same conditions we ended yesterday with, showers and chilly air. Thankfully the showers will move east but they’ll be very slow to do so. It will likely be another day with all day showers for those of our viewers on the Iowa side of the river while some clearing sneaks in west. That can be seen well on the map with our hour by hour forecast image from 4pm this afternoon.

4 pm Forecast (WOWT)

Overall the metro likely sees the rain end this morning but the clouds don’t break to help us warm.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

North winds will be very noteworthy today with gusts to near 40 mph most of the day. That makes the already chilly air feel even colder.

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Clouds will likely be slow to clear overnight tonight and into the day on Friday. That may impact just how far we can warm into the 50s. I expect mid 50s in the metro but upper 50s are possible with some earlier clearing.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday look phenomenal and will likely be the best day of the weekend. Halloween Sunday proves to be much cooler with a high near 50 degrees and cooling into the 40s for the trick or treating.

Trick or Treat (WOWT)

