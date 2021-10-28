Ralston customer tries to correct an almost $5,000 phone bill

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - We all know cell phones are a connection to friends, family, and business.

It’s just good business to find the best rates and service plans but one Omaha-metro customer unknowing dialed in a huge bill and he got static trying to correct it.

Between home and work, Todd Thomas has stepped up his cell phone use through Verizon.

“I called and I switched all my accounts, my four, my two phones, my jet pack, and my IPad to unlimited,” said Thomas.

But the cost seemed never-ending as Todd’s usual $250 bill increased 20 times higher to more than $4,800.

“I got a text message saying if I don’t pay it, they’re going to shut me off. They’ve already shut me off twice,” said Thomas.

Reconnecting cost him $20 a line. Todd is involved in wholesale car sales and he’s concerned if he disputes and doesn’t pay this more than $4,800 bill, it could affect his credit.

So, Todd documented his calls demanding a bill correction.

“Called 19 times and talked to 20 different people,” said Thomas.

6 News made one call to Crystal Rhoades, an elected member of the Nebraska Public Service Commission to investigate the huge increase in the customer’s cell phone bill.

“I mean, listen, they’re not regulated right now, and they don’t want to become regulated and the best way for them to do that is address this customer service issues promptly. We always get the issue resolved and 95% of the time the customer is happy with the outcome,” said Rhoades.

But before smiling, Todd checks his Verizon account online to see if the bill has been corrected.

“Oh big relief, big relief,” said Thomas.

The Verizon bill dropped from more than $4,800 to $135.

“It’s nice to know now my bill is where it’s supposed to be,” said Thomas.

Verizon sent a statement that in this case, Verizon didn’t live up to its promise of delivering a world-class customer experience.

We strive to deliver the world-class experience every Verizon customer expects and deserves. In this case, we did not live up to that promise. We apologize to this customer for any inconvenience we may have caused and are glad we could come to a satisfactory resolution.

Included in the satisfactory resolution is a $5,000 credit on the customer’s account. The Nebraska Public Service Commission has a consumer advocate for Nebraska residents who can be reached online or by phone at 1-800-526-0017.

