Advertisement

PSC cold weather rule begins November 1

The rule provides customers of Nebraska’s jurisdictional natural gas utilities extra time to pay their bills, if needed.
(KNOP)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, November 1 marks the start of the Nebraska Public Service cold weather rule.

The rule provides customers of Nebraska’s jurisdictional natural gas utilities extra time to pay their bills, if needed.

From November 1 to March 31, Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy may not shut off service to customers without allowing an additional 30 days to pay beyond the normal bill due date.

“The cold weather rule is especially important this year as winter heating costs are forecasted to rise,” said Commission chair Dan Watermeier. “It provides an opportunity for natural gas suppliers and their customers to work together to ensure service is uninterrupted during the winter months.”

Customers finding it difficult to pay natural gas bills should contact the company to arrange payment.

The PSC implemented the cold weather rule when it was given regulatory authority over the state’s jurisdictional utilities in 2003. Nebraska communities served by municipally owned natural gas utilities are not subject to regulation by the PSC and are not required to comply with the cold weather rule.

To help lower costs, the PSC recommends setting the thermostat a little lower. Gas utilities recommend 68 degrees or lower, and to reduce thermostat setting when a home or building is unoccupied.

The commission also recommends checking gas appliances for efficient operation, getting a home energy audit to identify ways to conserve energy, and improving insulation by installing storm windows and doors.

Related Story: MUD, MidAmerican Energy warn utility customers of gas bill spike

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Omaha South High School fight leaves student cut, another arrested
Omaha tentants in dangerous rental house follows complaint to city after eviction
The ISP reported a crash north of Atlantic, Iowa, early Monday morning that killed one...
Overnight crash in Iowa injures two, kills one
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Consumers get wakeup call when 3G service goes out

Latest News

Dodge City police: 5 critically sickened by CO from exhaust
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under...
Company challenges seizure of marijuana proceeds in Kansas
Wahoo reacts to Nebraska DOT plans to slow down deadly intersection
Ralston customer tries to correct an almost $5,000 phone bill