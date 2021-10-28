PSC cold weather rule begins November 1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, November 1 marks the start of the Nebraska Public Service cold weather rule.

The rule provides customers of Nebraska’s jurisdictional natural gas utilities extra time to pay their bills, if needed.

From November 1 to March 31, Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy may not shut off service to customers without allowing an additional 30 days to pay beyond the normal bill due date.

“The cold weather rule is especially important this year as winter heating costs are forecasted to rise,” said Commission chair Dan Watermeier. “It provides an opportunity for natural gas suppliers and their customers to work together to ensure service is uninterrupted during the winter months.”

Customers finding it difficult to pay natural gas bills should contact the company to arrange payment.

The PSC implemented the cold weather rule when it was given regulatory authority over the state’s jurisdictional utilities in 2003. Nebraska communities served by municipally owned natural gas utilities are not subject to regulation by the PSC and are not required to comply with the cold weather rule.

To help lower costs, the PSC recommends setting the thermostat a little lower. Gas utilities recommend 68 degrees or lower, and to reduce thermostat setting when a home or building is unoccupied.

The commission also recommends checking gas appliances for efficient operation, getting a home energy audit to identify ways to conserve energy, and improving insulation by installing storm windows and doors.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.