One dead in single-car crash
It happened just after 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on I-29 North
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person has died after a single-car crash in Council Bluffs.
It happened just after 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, near the the 50-mile marker on I-29 North.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the 68-year-old driver lost control and left the roadway. They say he then hit a collapsible barrier, causing the vehicle to flip onto its top.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time, his name has not been released.
